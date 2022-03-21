Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 5.3%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 4,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 397,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

