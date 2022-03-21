Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.02. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 182,817 shares traded.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,994,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,856,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

