Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.90

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 8818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.