TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 284.9% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 919.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 479.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.7% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.