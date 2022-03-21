tru Independence LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $449.29. The company had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,413. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

