Truist Financial Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

NYSE DG opened at $229.63 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

