Truist Financial Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $131.24 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

