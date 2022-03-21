Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

