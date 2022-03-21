Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,012 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.17. 19,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,757. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

