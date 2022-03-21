Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,346 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $98.48. 70,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,672. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.