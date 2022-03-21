Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 3,014 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

