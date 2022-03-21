Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $735.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,498. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $772.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $859.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

