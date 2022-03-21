Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,040. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

