Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 559,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,817. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.