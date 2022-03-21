Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Eaton stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.58. 2,691,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,432. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

