Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.72. 111,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

