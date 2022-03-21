Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.17. 6,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,928. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

