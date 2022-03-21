Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,200. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53. The stock has a market cap of $415.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

