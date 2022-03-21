Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.61 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

ADI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.13. 37,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

