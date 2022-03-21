Trust Co. of Vermont Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after buying an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,558. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.27.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

