Trust Co. of Vermont Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 732,614 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 692,794 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.
