Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,506. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

