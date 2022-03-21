Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.77 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.80 and a 200 day moving average of $252.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

