Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.51 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,485. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

