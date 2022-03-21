Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.47. The company had a trading volume of 61,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

