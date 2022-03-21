Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 655,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

