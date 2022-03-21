Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 191 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $567.92. 12,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $523.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

