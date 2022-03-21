Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 6,344 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 182,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,085. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.