Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 79.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 991,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.