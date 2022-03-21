Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,299 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,379. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.65.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

