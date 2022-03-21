Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,327 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.74. 8,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,555. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

