Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 30,716 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,716 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 39,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 193,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 485,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 93,191 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. 674,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,915,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.