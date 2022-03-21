Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 318 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $589.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.90 and its 200 day moving average is $598.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.