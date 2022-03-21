Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 5,490 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,370. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

