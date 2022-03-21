Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $325.77 million and $51.03 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.80 or 0.07041334 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,126.99 or 0.99830796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

