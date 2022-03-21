TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MEDS opened at $2.15 on Monday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

