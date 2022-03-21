Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Down to $30.26

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.26, but opened at $29.51. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after purchasing an additional 706,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

