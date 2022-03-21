Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,883 shares.The stock last traded at $28.90 and had previously closed at $28.31.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $21,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $16,024,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 390,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $4,833,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

