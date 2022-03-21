TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,434,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

