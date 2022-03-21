Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 5,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,147,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tuya by 2,428.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 33.8% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 95.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,684 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

