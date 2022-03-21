Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 5,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,147,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
