Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $47.17. 12,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 983,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $2,109,667. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $23,816,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

