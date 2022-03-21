Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.63 and last traded at $47.17. 12,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 983,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $2,109,667. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $33,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $23,816,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

