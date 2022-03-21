Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 22,540 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

