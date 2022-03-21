U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $3,661,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 233.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $9,896,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

