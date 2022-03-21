U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 47,729 iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $139,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYZ opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

