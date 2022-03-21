U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.