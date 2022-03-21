U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,488,715 shares of company stock valued at $343,857,236 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

