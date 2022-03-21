U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,248 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Newmont by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $950,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

