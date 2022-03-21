U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,908 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

