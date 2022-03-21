U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

